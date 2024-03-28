Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Kolkata Distributes Educational Scholarships to over 229 female students at CSR Initiative in Kalamandir Auditorium

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the Largest Gold and Diamond retail chains in the country, organized a CSR event in Kalamandir Auditorium at 10:00 am on 8th March 2024 to distribute Scholarships to female students from across the city as part of the Group’s CSR initiative.

Mr. Amiruddin Bobby (Member of Mayor in Council, KMC; Dr. Moushree Basistha Prof. Of Law College; Ms Sudeshna Roy, HM of Suryakanya Girls High School; Ms Zeba Ahmed , HM of Anjuman Girls High School; MS Sabana Begum, HM of Anjuman Islamiya Girls High School; Mr Thahsil Ahammed, Regional Head East India, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Mr. Amit Routh, Operation and Business Head East India, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and other local government representatives, Students and key Malabar Gold & Diamonds Management team members were present in the event. Over 229 student applicants identified on a merit basis and announced scholarship amount of Rs 19,42,000/- from underprivileged families and providing scholarships ranging from Rs. 6000/- to Rs. 10000/-.

As part of the Group’s commitment to socially responsible causes, Malabar Gold and Diamonds allocates 5% of its profits for charitable and philanthropic activities in the region. The key areas of focus for the Group’s CSR activities include Housing Assistance, Medical Aid, Environmental Protection and Women Empowerment and Education.

The Group has started from last 20 years, the Malabar Charitable Trust, the CSR wing of Malabar Group has disbursed over ₹38.32 Crores as medical aid and supported over 7.5 Lakhs people in need. The Malabar Housing Charitable Trust was established in 2004 to provide housing assistance to poor and needy families. To date, the Trust has provided more than ₹66 Crores worth of funds to over 19,968 families.

We have a presence in Kolkata from 2013 the first showroom was in Camac Street and the Second Showroom we have opened in Kankurgachi on 2023 after 10 years. Now we are looking forward for 20 store in next 3 years by 2027 in West Bengal.