Mukhtar Ansari Dies In Banda Hospital, Section 144 Imposed in Mau

live

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died in Banda Medical College Hospital on Thursday night due heart attack.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lucknow: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died in Banda Medical College Hospital on Thursday night due heart attack. Earlier today, he was brought to the hospital after his health deteriorated. His lawyer Naseem Haider confirmed the development and said he reached the hospital after receiving the information.

Recently, he was hospitalised as he complained of abdominal pain in jail. His brother Afzal Ansari said Mukhtar Ansari was poisoned in jail by a substance mixed in food.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People gathered outside the residence of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur. Mukhtar Ansari has been admitted to Banda Medical College hospital in Banda after his health deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/WQ0T8LFQGg — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

According to the reports, the authorities have imposed 144 in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

“Mukhtar said that he was given poisonous a substance in food in jail. This happened for the second time. Around 40 days ago also he was given poison. And recently on March 19 of March 22, he was again given this (poison) due to which his condition is bad,” Hindustan Times reported quoting Afzal, an MP from Ghazipur earlier today.

Since 2005, Mukhtar Ansari has been behind bars in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He has over 60 criminal cases pending against him. He has been sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP and was lodged in the Banda jail.







