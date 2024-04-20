Mamata Banerjee Accuses Congress and CPI(M) of Helping BJP in West Bengal

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being held across all seven phases, with polling in the state’s 42 parliamentary constituencies

Malda, West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee lashed out on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) of aiding the saffron party in the state during a campaign rally for TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee in Malda North Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

Banerjee, who danced and played drums on stage to energise the crowd, questioned the BJP’s track record and alleged that the party has only caused harm to the people. “What has the BJP done for anyone? Has it done anything else except causing harm to people?” she asked.

PM Modi’s Use of Army Benefits Criticised

The Chief Minister also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using army benefits such as planes during elections, while TMC leaders stay in rented hotels. “During elections, we stay in rented hotels but on the other hand, PM Modi uses army benefits such as planes,” she said.

Banerjee further hit out at incumbent BJP MP Khagen Murmu, asking where he was when funds were stopped for MGNREGA workers for 100 days of work.

Congress and CPI (M) Accused of Helping BJP

Accusing the Congress and CPI (M) of helping the BJP in West Bengal, Banerjee highlighted the challenges faced by TMC leaders. “In Bengal, Congress and CPI (M) are helping the BJP. They suspended our MPs in Parliament but still, we went to Delhi and raised our demands. When the NRC was implemented in Assam, our leaders were stopped at Guwahati Airport, and seven cases were registered against me,” she said.

BJP’s Target of 400 Seats Exaggerated: Mamata

Banerjee expressed confidence that the BJP would not succeed in Bengal, South India, Punjab, and Delhi and predicted that the party’s vote share in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan would be reduced to 50 percent. She dismissed the BJP’s target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha as exaggerated.

The Chief Minister also reminded the audience of the BJP’s unfulfilled promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s account during the previous election. “Last time during the election, they assured Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account. Has anyone received the money yet?” she questioned.

West Bengal Polling Schedule

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being held across all seven phases, with polling in the state’s 42 parliamentary constituencies scheduled for April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the first phase of the general elections on Friday, three parliamentary constituencies in the state—Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri—all of which were won by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections—went to polls.

