MEA Issues Advisory, Asks Indian Nationals To Register With Embassy; Check Helpline Numbers

The Ministry of External Affairs said it is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and members of the Indian community to “ensure the safety of all our nationals”.

Iran Attack On Israel: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sunday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Israel in wake of an unprecedented attack by Iran on the Jewish nation which has brought the Middle East to the brink of a full-scale region-wide war, amidst the backdrop of the raging bloody conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In the “important advisory” the MEA urged Indian nationals in Israel to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols issued by the local authorities.

“In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities,” the MEA advisory reads.

The safety protocols can be viewed by clicking on this linkhttps://www.oref.org.il/en .

The Ministry added that it is closely monitoring the situation in the region and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and members of the Indian community to “ensure the safety of all our nationals.”

The MEA has also provided emergency helpline numbers as well as email address to contact the Indian Embassy in case of any exigency. Check the helpline numbers below;

24×7 Emergency Helpline/Contact

+972-547520711 +972-543278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

Indian citizens in Israel who are yet to register with the Embassy have been urged to do the same at the earliest by filling up a form on this link; https://forms.gle/ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRdA

India urges ‘immediate de-escalation’

Earlier today, India expressed “serious concern” following the Iranian attack on Israel and urged “immediate de-escalation” of hostilities between the two nations.

“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,” the MEA said in an official statement.

It also said that it was closely monitoring the situation and Indian embassies in the region are in touch with the Indian community.

“Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.”

Iran attacks Israel

Iran launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on early Sunday morning, firing hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at targets inside the Jewish nations, thus pushing the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.

The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran had vowed to retaliate for a strike on its consulate in Syria on 1 April which killed seven IRGC officers, including a top commander. It accused Israel of carrying out that attack, but Israel neither confirmed nor denied it.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was aimed at “specific targets”.

