Transgenders, Senior Citizens To Be Covered Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Says PM Modi

BJP Manifesto: PM Modi said every senior citizen above the age of 70, regardless of their economic status, will be eligible for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image: @BJP4India/X

BJP Manifesto: People belonging to the transgender community as well as senior citizens above the age of 70 years whether poor, middle class or upper middle class, will be now be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday.

“BJP has decided to bring transgender community and every elderly person above the age of 70 years will be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Modi said while addressing the gathering of leaders at BJP headquarters in the national capital after the unveiling of the manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’.

The Prime Minister said that every senior citizen above the age of 70, regardless of their economic status, will be eligible for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

“The entire country waits for the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground. This ‘Sankalp Patra’ empowers all four strong pillars of developed India- Youth, women, poor and farmers. Our focus is on the dignity of life, quality of lives and jobs through investment,” the PM said.

MUDRA loan amount hiked to Rs 20 lakh

Modi further said the BJP has decided to increase the amount of the MUDRA Yojana loan from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

“In past years, MUDRA Yojana has turned crores of people into entrepreneurs. Looking at this success, BJP has taken one more ‘sankalp’ – under MUDRA Yojana loans up to Rs 10 Lakhs were provided. Now the BJP has decided to increase the limit to Rs 20 Lakhs. I am confident that this will be used as a new strength towards building the kind of ecosystem that is required for the era of Industry 4.0,” he said.

Free ration scheme to continue for 5 more years

The Prime Minister also announced that the existing free ration scheme will continue for the next five years.

“Modi guarantees that the free ration scheme will continue for the next 5 years. We will ensure that the poor person’s food plate is nutritious, satisfying, and affordable,” the Prime Minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)







