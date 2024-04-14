PM Modi Promises For Kisan Samman

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline “Modi ki Guarantee.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP Manifesto: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline “Modi ki Guarantee,” emphasizing the dignity and empowerment of farmers. The saffron party promises to support Annadatas to make Bharat Atmanirbhar in the production of pulses (like tur, urad, masoor, moong, and chana) and edible oil production (like mustard, soybean, til, and groundnut). To strength the natural farming, the party promises to launch the National Mission on Natural Farming to promote nature-friendly, climate-resilient, remunerative agriculture for food and nutrition-secure Bharat.

The prime minister handed over the copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four broad groups — Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) — who are beneficiaries of government schemes. “We are providing annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We are committed to sustained financial support for our farmers,” reads the BJP’s manifesto.”We will support Annadatas with requisite farming inputs to increase the production of nutritious vegetables by establishing new clusters for the production of essentials like onion, tomato, potato etc. vegetables by establishing new clusters for the production of essentials like onion, tomato, potato etc,” the BJP manifesto further reads. Check key points as listed in the BJP Manifesto.

BJP in its Lok Sabha election manifesto, promised to support farmers to make India a Global Nutrition Hub. Sree Anna programme will be promoted to help over 2 crore small and marginal farmers who can produce millets at minimal investment and earn better prices. Besides edible oils and pulses, the party in its manifesto said it will set up new clusters for vegetable production and storage.

The party aims to make agriculture a remunerative occupation. The manifesto also mentioned about strengthening PM Fasal Bima Yojana, a crop insurance scheme. The party said it will further strengthen the PM Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution. On MSP, it said it had ensured unprecedented increase in MSP for major crops, and will continue to increase MSP from time to time.

Strengthening PM KISAN: We are providing annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We are committed to sustained financial support for our farmers.

Strengthening PM Fasal Bima Yojana: We will further strengthen the PM Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

Increase in MSP: We have ensured unprecedented increase in MSP for major crops, and we will continue to increase MSP from time to time.

Atmanirbhar in Pulses and Edible Oil: We will support Annadatas to make Bharat Atmanirbhar in the production of pulses (like tur, urad, masoor, moong and chana) and edible oil production (like mustard, soybean, til and groundnut).

New Clusters for Vegetable Production and Storage” We will support Annadatas with requisite farming inputs to increase the production of nutritious vegetables by establishing new clusters for the production of essentials like onion, tomato, potato etc. We will also set up storage and logistics facilities at these clusters.

Positioning Bharat as the Nutri-Hub of the World: Building on the success of the International Year of Millets, we will promote Shree Anna (millets) for food security, nutrition and environmental sustainability and make Bharat a Global Millet Hub.

Millet as Super Food: We have ensured that Millet gets the global recognition and will now promote it as the global superfood. We will also focus on expanding its cultivation among small farmers, promote research and international marketing to underscore its health and sustainability advantages.

Strengthening Natural Farming: We will launch the National Mission on Natural Farming to promote nature-friendly, climate-resilient, remunerative agriculture for food and nutrition secure Bharat.

Further Incentivising Crop Diversification: We have incentivized crop diversification with appropriate price support strategy. Building on this, we are committed to further expand crop diversification to make agriculture sustainable and remunerative.

Krishi Infrastructure Mission: We will launch a Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects like storage facilities, irrigation, grading and sorting units, cold storage facilities, and food processing among others. ‘

Stating that the BJP-run government at the Centre incentivized crop diversification with appropriate price support strategy, it said the party is committed to further expand crop diversification to make agriculture sustainable and remunerative. For more details, check the detailed pdf here.







