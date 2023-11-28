MobileDrive Expands with New Office in Bengaluru India

MobileDrive, a joint venture between Stellantis, one of the worlds leading automakers mobility providers, and Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, has opened a new research and development centre in Bengaluru, India.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

The new Bengaluru research and development centre is the third R&D centre MobileDrive has opened and is in a key location for leveraging the tremendous pool of engineering talent available in the region. The company is now hiring for new positions in the Bengaluru office to work in collaboration with R&D teams based in Taipei, Taiwan and Shenzhen, China.

MobileDrive India will be key to helping the company bring products to market faster for customers, and will focus on development of software for digital cockpit solutions that provide AI enhanced, In-vehicle Infotainment and ADAS solutions for automakers around the world.

MobileDrive CEO, Calvin Chih stated, “We are thrilled to be opening this new office in India to meet the demands of a rapidly-evolving industry. MobileDrive is expanding its global presence in pace with the industry, and we expect the office in Bengaluru to play an important role in our product development and global reach.”

The opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by MobileDrive CEO Calvin Chih, MobileDrive CFO, Cristiani Campos, SiliconAuto CEO Gene Liu, local employees, Stellantis employees, and staff from the MobileDrive offices in Taiwan.

Available jobs for the office in Bengaluru can be found at: www.linkedin.com/showcase/mobiledrive-india/viewAsMember=true.

More details about MobileDrive can be found at www.mobiledrivetech.com/en/index.html

For information about Stellantis visit: www.stellantis.com/en

For information about Foxconn visit: www.foxconn.com/en-us

About MobileDrive

Founded in 2021 as a joint venture between automaker Stellantis and Foxconn, MobileDrive provides innovative and advanced user-centric vehicle solutions that enhance and improve experiences for people on the move.

Specialising on In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Artificial Intelligence for software defined vehicles, MobileDrive provides cross-functional domain controller hardware, and software, for the growing world of EV and Autonomous Vehicles.

With a focus on quality, performance, and time-to-market, MobileDrive is meeting the needs of an ever-evolving future for automakers, drivers and passengers.