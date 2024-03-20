Morarji Desai, Fifth Prime Minister Of India

He is the oldest person to hold the office of prime minister, at the age of 81.

Morarji Desai (1977-1979): Morarji Desai, the fifth Prime Minister of India, was born on 29 February 1896. He served as the Prime Minister between 1977 and 1979 leading the government formed by the Janata Party after Indira Gandhi dissolved the Lok Sabha in January 1977.

He is the oldest person to hold the office of prime minister, at the age of 81. He was conferred with India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

His government restored normal relations with China for the first time since the 1962 war. He also established friendly relations with Pakistan. He played a crucial role in the Indian nuclear program initiated by Nehru and carried forward by Indira after India conducted a surprise nuclear test in 1974.

He died on 10 April 1995 at the age of 99 years.







