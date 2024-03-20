NationalPolitics

Gulzarilal Nanda, Second Prime Minister Of India

Gulzarilal Nanda (1964 & 1966): Gulzarilal Nanda, the second Prime Minister of India, was born on 4 July 1898. He served as the second and Interim Prime Minister of India for two 13-day tenures. He took charge for the first time on 27 1964 following the death of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The second time he took charge was on 11 January 1966 following the death of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Tashkent. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1997. He died on 15 January 1998 at the age of 99 years.

Nanda was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 1957 general elections and was appointed Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Planning and, later, as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in the 1962 general elections from Sabarkantha Constituency in Gujarat.




