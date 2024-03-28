No Interim Relief to Kejriwal On Plea Challenging Arrest

live

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a petition moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also challenging the ED remand granted by the trial court, while not granting any immediate relief.

Breaking News LIVE, March 28, 2024: The bodies of two victims in the Key Bridge collapse were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure, the Maryland state police confirmed on Thursday, ANI reported. The remains of two people were recovered Wednesday from a red pickup submerged in the Patapsco River, a day after a massive container ship crashed into and collapsed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, authorities said Wednesday evening. While speaking about the national news, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a petition moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also challenging the ED remand granted by the trial court, while not granting any immediate relief. Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan, at 5:44 am today, March 28, 2024. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news and developments regarding international and national news.

