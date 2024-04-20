Odisha 'Boils' under Intense Heatwave even as Temperatures Likely to touch 45°C In 24 Hours

The heatwave conditions are not limited to Odisha alone. Parts of neighboring Uttar Pradesh also continued to be in the grip of a sultry spell on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The eastern Indian state of Odisha continues to reel under a severe heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no immediate respite. The Met department has warned that the maximum daytime temperature could reach a scorching 45°C over the next 24 hours in several parts of the state.

According to the IMD, a heatwave prevailed in a few places in the coastal districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khordha, Nayagarh, and Ganjam, as well as in one or two places in the interior districts of Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Nawarangpur, and Keonjhargarh on Saturday. Boudh recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.3°C, while Phulbani in the plains of Odisha saw the lowest at 20.5°C.

Heatwave Conditions to Persist for Next 2-3 Days

Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD Bhubaneswar, stated that a heatwave has been prevailing in vast swathes of Odisha over the last four to five days, and the condition is expected to persist for the next two to three days. “In 27 cities, the maximum temperature was recorded at more than 41°C. We have issued a heatwave warning for some areas over the next 24 hours. On April 21, the heatwave condition will continue to prevail mostly in coastal and interior Odisha,” she said.

Temperatures are likely to hover between 44 and 45°C in Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda over the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, and Kandhamal districts.

Schools Closed as Government Takes Precautionary Measures

In light of the IMD’s heatwave forecast, the Odisha government announced on Wednesday that all schools in the state would remain closed from April 18 to 20. This precautionary measure aims to protect students from the scorching heat and potential health risks associated with the heatwave.

First Sunstroke Death Reported as Temperatures Cross 44°C

Odisha reported its first sunstroke death of the season on Saturday, as the intense heatwave gripped the state. Laxmikanta Sahu, a 62-year-old resident of Maheshpur in Balasore district, succumbed to the extreme conditions. The Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra, shared that 71 individuals had been hospitalized across Odisha due to heatwave-related ailments, with Sundargarh reporting the highest number of cases at 35.

Neighboring States Also Affected by Heatwave

The heatwave conditions are not limited to Odisha alone. Parts of neighboring Uttar Pradesh also continued to be in the grip of a sultry spell on Saturday. In Varanasi and the adjoining regions of Purvanchal, the maximum daytime temperature reached close to 43°C, as reported by the IMD.







