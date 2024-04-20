BJP Candidate from Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Passes Away on Polling Day

It remains to be seen how the BJP will respond to this unexpected development and who they will field as their new candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking turn of events, Kunwar Sarvesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, passed away due to a heart attack on the day of polling. The news was confirmed by Ritesh Gupta, the BJP MLA from Moradabad city. Sarvesh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he breathed his last.

The untimely demise of the 65-year-old leader has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Uttar Pradesh. Sarvesh was a prominent figure in the region and had been actively campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. His sudden passing has left a void in the BJP’s ranks and has raised questions about the impact on the ongoing electoral process.

A Veteran Politician, Member of UP Legislative Assembly

Kunwar Sarvesh had a long and distinguished career in politics, having served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for multiple terms. He was known for his unwavering commitment to the development of Moradabad and had initiated several welfare schemes for the betterment of the people.

Sarvesh’s popularity among the masses was evident from the outpouring of grief and condolences that followed the news of his demise. Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed their shock and sorrow at the loss of a dedicated public servant.

Impact on the Ongoing Lok Sabha Elections

The passing of Kunwar Sarvesh has raised concerns about the impact on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Moradabad. The constituency had witnessed a high voter turnout on the day of polling, with long queues at the polling booths.

According to the Election Commission’s guidelines, in the event of the death of a candidate from a recognised political party, the polling in that constituency is adjourned. The party is then given the opportunity to nominate a new candidate within seven days.

It remains to be seen how the BJP will respond to this unexpected development and who they will field as their new candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat. The party’s decision will be closely watched by political observers and the people of Moradabad alike.

A Tragic Loss for Moradabad and Uttar Pradesh

The demise of Kunwar Sarvesh is a tragic loss not only for the BJP but for the entire Moradabad region and the state of Uttar Pradesh. His contributions to public life and his dedication to the welfare of the people will be remembered for years to come.







