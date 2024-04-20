Congress Releases List Of 16 Candidates For Odisha Assembly Elections: Complete List Inside

Congress has fielded Sem Hambram from Deogarh, Susmita Singh Deo from Dhenkanal, and Narottam Nayak from Chhendipada.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Congress on Saturday released a list of 16 candidates for the Assembly Elections in Odisha.

Congress released its list of 75 candidates on Monday. The party has fielded Sem Hambram from Deogarh, Susmita Singh Deo from Dhenkanal, and Narottam Nayak from Chhendipada.

The major parties contesting the elections include the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on April 17 released the fifth list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 and as per the list, BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has been fielded to contest from Kantabanji seat in Western Odisha apart from his home turf Hinjili.

The BJP released its second list of 21 candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 on April 16.

The Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in Odisha from 13 May to 1 June 2024 to elect the 147 members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 4 June 2024.







