‘Doctors AI’ and ‘Kare AI’ join hands through a MOU

Dr Amit Dey, founder of ‘Doctors Ai’ and Kaustav Chatterjee, founder of ‘Kare Ai’ recently signed a MOU, at a luxury hotel in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Kaustav Chatterjee, founder and CEO of Kare Ai said that, they have launched a chat bot that will help common people with information related to healthcare and treatment.

Diabetologist Dr. Amit Kumar Dey said that, an organization like Doctors AI, has been created under the initiative of the doctors, where more than 600 doctors from different parts of the world have taken membership in the organization.

The organisation has taken an initiative to provide the techniques of AI application in the health service sector, where by applying artificial intelligence, the doctors can provide more accurate treatment to the patients.

It is also possible to exchange information, research, education and code of conduct, through this platform.

The signing of this important MOU, has enabled in taking the initiatives of these two organizations a step further.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The event saw a participation of more than 60 distinguished personalities from different parts of the country and abroad from the health sector, comprising of renowned doctors, the helmsman of hospitals and nursing homes and the technical experts of AI.