Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fresh Voting At 11 Polling Stations Of I-Inner Manipur Constituency On Monday, Check Details

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Elections are one of the most important political events of India which are held at a gap of five years where the people of India cast their vote and elect the government. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are being conducted in a total of seven phases, have begun and the LS Polls Phase 1 was conducted on April 19. During this first phase, voting was done in constituencies of 21 states. While the LS Polls Phase 2 will be conducted on April 26, 2024 there has been an update that for a constituency in Manipur, voting will be done on Monday, April 22, 2024. For the same, 11 polling stations are being set up. Check Details…

Fresh Voting In Manipur At 11 Polling Stations

As mentioned earlier, polling will be done again, in Manipur on Monday at 11 polling stations in I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency. According to ANI, fresh polls on 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency to be held on 22nd April, Monday. An official notice by the Chief Election Officer of Manipur regarding the same has been issued; it is mentioned in the notice that the voting done on April 19 has been deemed invalid and therefore re-elections will be done. The notice has also written the name and number of the assembly segment, polling stations and polling stations building.

#LokSabhaElections2024 | Manipur: Fresh polls on 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency to be held on 22nd April, Monday. pic.twitter.com/E92d4f9lAk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Complete Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases and the first phase is being conducted on April 19 during which 102 constituencies of 21 states will be casting their vote; phase 2 will take place on April 26 with voting in 89 constituencies across 13 states; third phase on May 7 with voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states; phase 4 on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states, 20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies, the sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states and the last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.







