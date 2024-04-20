BJD Announces ‘Star-Campaigners’ Lineup for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections ; Patnaik, Pandian to Lead Campaign Charge

Joining Patnaik at the forefront of the campaign is Shri Kartik Pandian, a recent addition to the BJD and a close aide of the Chief Minister.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has fielded Pranab Prakash Das—general secretary (Organisation)— from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Dharmendra Pradhan of the BJP.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: In a strategic move to strengthen its campaign efforts for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has unveiled a formidable list of 40 “Star Campaigners” who will spearhead the party’s outreach across Odisha.The list, released by the BJD’s General Secretary, features a diverse array of prominent figures, including the party’s president and Odisha Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik, as well as several senior ministers, Members of Parliament, and other influential leaders.

Patnaik, Pandian Headline Star-Studded Roster

Headlining the list is Shri Naveen Patnaik, who has led the BJD to successive electoral victories in the state. Patnaik, known for his developmental agenda and inclusive governance, is expected to be a key draw for the party’s campaign.

Joining Patnaik at the forefront of the campaign is Shri Kartik Pandian, a recent addition to the BJD and a close aide of the Chief Minister. Pandian, a former bureaucrat, has been entrusted with a crucial role in the party’s election strategy, leveraging his administrative experience and deep understanding of the state’s political landscape.

Diverse Lineup Reflects BJD’s Broad Appeal

The star campaigner list reflects the BJD’s broad appeal across various sections of society. It includes prominent figures such as Shri Sasmit Patra, a Member of Parliament known for his oratory skills, and Shri Pranab Prakash Das, the party’s organisational secretary.

Several women leaders, including Smt. Sulata Deo and Smt. Sarojini Hembram, have also been named as star campaigners, underscoring the BJD’s commitment to gender representation and empowerment.

Targeting Regional Strongholds

The BJD’s strategy appears to be focused on consolidating its strongholds across different regions of Odisha. The party has strategically chosen star campaigners with local appeal and influence, aiming to resonate with voters on a more personal level.

For instance, in the western districts of Odisha, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made significant inroads in the previous elections, the BJD has fielded leaders like Shri Niranjan Bishi and Shri Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, who hail from the region and command substantial support among the local populace.

Countering BJP’s Offensive

The BJD’s move to unveil a formidable lineup of star campaigners comes in the wake of the BJP’s aggressive push to make inroads into Odisha. The saffron party, which secured eight out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2019 elections, is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to dislodge the long-standing BJD government.







