Home

News

‘India Will Get UN Security Council Seat Sooner If’…: EAM Jaishankar Says PM Must Be Whom ‘World Can’t Say No’

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar had stressed growing global support for India’s permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council while asserting sometimes things are not given generously, and one has to seize them.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses an interactive session, in Cuttack on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday asserted India would eventually become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, sooner of later, however, this process would happen a lot faster if the country is headed by a strong Prime Minister to whom the “the world cannot say no”.

“This is a very difficult period. And more important, who do you trust? Who do you want to see in charge of this country? Who do you think will take this country through this challenge? And you asked about Security Council. I have confidence we will become a member,” Jaishankar said during an interactive session in Odisha’s Cuttack.

“But we will become a member faster if we have a strong prime minister to whom the world cannot say no. And that is what we are trying to do,” the EAM asserted.

‘Sometimes one must take things’

Earlier in January this year, Jaishankar had stressed growing global support for India’s permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council while asserting sometimes things are not given generously, and one has to seize them.

“With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support…The world does not give things easily and generously; sometimes you have to take them,” Jaishankar had said at the Manthan’: Townhall meeting in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

India’s bid for permanent UNSC seat

India has long sought a permanent seat in the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation’s quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.

Currently, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA.

US has also offered support for reforms to United Nations institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Notably, the ruling BJP in its election manifesto released ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has vowed to pursue India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

“We are committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat’s position in global decision-making,” the BJP has stated in its ‘Sankalp Patra’.

(With ANI inputs)







