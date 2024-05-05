Home

‘Modi Rahe Na Rahe Desh Hamesha Rahega,’ PM Modi Makes Emotional Message At Uttar Pradesh Rally

Amid the nation-wide talks on vaccines, PM Modi has slammed the opposition for defaming indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.

New Delhi: In an emotional appeal to the public amid the Lok Sabha Elections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is paving the way for the country not just for the coming five years but for the next 25 years. Most importantly, PM Modi said, “Modi rahe na rahe desh hamesha rahega” (Whether he remains or not, this country will always remain). Addressing a public gathering in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi also asserted that Congress and Samajwadi are contesting elections for their future and for the future of their children.

PM Modi Seeks Blessings From People

“‘After my 10-year tenure, I seek your blessings. You have witnessed my hard work and honesty. I am not just preparing for the next 5 years; I’m paving the way for 25 years. India’s strength will endure for a thousand years; I’m laying its foundation. Why? Modi rahe na rahe desh hamesha rahega’ (Whether I remain or not, this country will always remain). What are Congress and SP doing? They are contesting elections for their future and for the future of their children. ‘Modi kis ke liye khap raha hai? Maine toh aage piche kuch rakha hi nahin hai. Yogi bhi aise hain aur Modi bhi aise hain’. Yeh Modi-Yogi khap kyu rahe hai? Hamare toh bache hai nhi (we don’t have our kids). ‘Hum khap rahe hain aapke baccho ke liye’ (We are doing all this for your children). Do you know what the sankalp of ‘Viksit Bharat’? This Viksit is not a four-letter word. Four words are also added to this: your children’s prosperity and happy life. This is the ‘Virasat’ that Modi will leave for you all,” PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi remembered late Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and said that Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother is calling for the BJP’s win.

“The former Samajwadi Party leader, in the last session of the previous Lok Sabha before the general election, said that this was a kind of blessing that ‘Modiji aap dobara jeet kar aane vale hai (You are going to win the elections). Netaji is not with us but see the coincidence that his real brother is calling for the BJP’s win in the general elections,” he said.

PM Modi Slams Opposition For Defaming Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccines

PM Modi slammed the opposition for defaming indigenous COVID-19 vaccines. He said, “They secretly got vaccinated and incited the public on TV and social media. Why? So that uproar spreads and sins are pinned on Modi’s forehead.”

“Now they are spreading lies about our democracy and our Constitution. Why? Modi has exposed their appeasement. The framers of our Constitution said there would be no reservation based on religion. Baba Saheb Ambedkar said it. But now, the SP-Congress wants to snatch reservations from SC, ST, and OBC and distribute them based on religion. Overnight in Karnataka, they declared all Muslim castes as OBCs. If this happens in UP, what will happen to Yadavs, Mauryas, Lodhs, Pals, Jatavs, Shakya, and Kushwaha communities,” remarked the PM.

The Prime Minister attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress and said that some people consider Mainpuri, Kannauj, and Amethi-Raebareli as their legacy.

“What is the legacy of these dynasts? Their legacy is cars, mansions, and political power games. Some consider Mainpuri, Kannauj, and Etawah as their heritage. Some regard Amethi-Raebareli as their estates. But Modi’s legacy… a Pucca House for the poor. Modi’s legacy – toilets for mothers and sisters. Modi’s legacy provides Dalits and backward classes – electricity, gas, and water connections. Modi’s legacy includes free grains, free healthcare, and a National Education Policy. Modi’s legacy belongs to everyone, for everyone,” he said.

PM Modi pointed out that even today in the entire state, the SP couldn’t find a single Yadav candidate outside their family. In contrast, in the BJP, any karyakarta can reach the highest positions. The polling in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most members to the Lower House, at 80, is being held in all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. Voting in 16 seats was completed in the first two phases.

