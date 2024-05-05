PM Modi’s Big Allegation On INDIA Bloc, Says ‘Agencies Were Not Allowed To Act Against Terrorism Under Them’

Home

PM Modi on Sunday mentioned the wave of change brought in by the Bharatiya Janata Party after the year 2014.

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc in Sitapur. PM Modi alleged that the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) prohibited security agencies from taking action against terrorism and that officers were pressured to withdraw cases against terrorists “for appeasement and vote bank,” as per a report by news agency ANI.

Addressing a public meeting in Sitapur’s Dhaurahra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Everybody has seen the work done by the Congress and INDI alliance before 2014. You know to what conditions the parties pushed the country and the states.”

“The INDIA bloc had restricted the security agencies. Agencies were not allowed to take action against terrorism. This is what happened in UP as well. During the SP government, there were sleeper cells of terrorists in many cities and terrorist organizations used to openly give out threats. Security agencies used to catch terrorists with great effort, but the SP government used to make them withdraw the cases against the terrorists,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said that during the SP governance, officers were instructed not to file chargesheets against the terrorists. In his speech, he said that officers who showed even the slightest disobedience were either transferred or suspended.

“All this was done for what? There is only one answer, for appeasement and for a vote bank. The politics of appeasement have become a necessity of survival for the ‘shehzadas’ of SP and the Congress,” he said.

PM Modi further said that in the past 60 years, the poor have caught the game of the Congress party’s “torturous” politics.

Prime Minister Mentions Wave of Change

The Prime Minister further mentioned the wave of change brought in by the Bharatiya Janata Party after the year 2014.

“Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur area, is called the sugar bowl of UP, but the SP government has created havoc in the lives of sugarcane farmers. Sugarcane was grown, but for many years the farmers were not paid, even if they were paid, money was given in instalments. It was Chief Minister Yogi Ji’s government, the BJP’s governance in the state that helped remove all these shortcomings,” said PM Modi.

Adding further, Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP has paid all the dues to the sugarcane farmers that had been pending under the BSP.

PM Modi Praises CM Yogi

“CM Yogi ji has given more money to sugarcane farmers in the last 7 years than the total amount given by SP and BSP in the last 10 years. Today, the price of sugarcane has also increased to Rs 370 per quintal, and the farmers here have also received hundreds of crores of PM KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI. The BJP is also working effectively to make this area a hub of banana farming,” added PM Modi.

Adding to his thread of efforts in BJP governance, PM Modi said that ‘Ethanol’ is one good example of the work being done by the Modi-led BJP for the farmers.

“These days you must be hearing that Modi is busy increasing the production of ethanol, but not just ethanol; Modi is also increasing your income,” said the PM.

“Not only sugar is produced from sugarcane but ethanol is also produced. Today, our UP is number 1 in ethanol production in the country. Farmers have received about Rs 80,000 crore through the purchase of ethanol in the past 10 years,” he said.

Adding further, he said, “Along with the development of the country, Modi has also given equal priority to the development works taking place on the local level and elucidated on the several projects taking place for the development of roads, highways, and railway connectivity works.”

(With inputs from agencies)








