Attention Students! Schools, Colleges CLOSED on THESE Days after Rain, Hailstorm Hit Parts Of Manipur

Imphal: All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in Manipur on May 6 and May 7 due to intense rainfall in the region, informed Chief Minister N Biren Singh. “All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

