Mountain Of Cash Recovered During Raid by ED On House Help Of Jharkhand Minister

During the raid, a huge amount of cash, estimated to be Rs 20 to 30 crore, was recovered from the house help of Sanjiv Lal.

Mountain Of Cash Recovered During Raid by ED On House Help Of Jharkhand Minister's Aide – Watch

Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a mountain of cash was recovered during raid by ED on house help of Jharkhand minister’s aide. The Enforcement Directorate on Monday carried out searched at multiple locations in Ranchi, including the household of Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alan. During the raid, a huge amount of cash, estimated to be Rs 20 to 30 crore, was recovered from the house help of Sanjiv Lal.

As the raid is still going on while this report as filed, the cash haul is expected to be more as cash machines are being deployed to continue counting.

It is interesting to note that the recent raids by ED, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), have targeted mainly half a dozen locations linked to Virendra Ram, the former chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, and his inner circle.

Recently, Virendra Ram was arrested by the ED in February 2023 in connection with a money laundering case.

Notably, these raids are in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes in the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.






