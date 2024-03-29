Over 79K Poll Code Violations Flagged Via C-Vigil App; 89 Percent Resolved

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The EC said that nearly 73 percent of the total complaints received (over 58,500 complaints), were against illegal hoardings and banners, adding that 1,400 complaints received pertained to money, gifts and liquor distribution.

Citizens can use the C-Vigil app to report poll code violations.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission (EC) has received more than 79,000 complaints of poll code violations on its C-Vigil mobile app since the announcement of the upcoming general elections which are scheduled to commence from April 19, the poll panel informed Friday.

Hailing the success of the C-Vigil app, EC said the user-friendly applications has become an effective tool in people’s hands enabling the electorate to anonymously report the violations of the model code of conduct without the threat of retaliation and exposure.

The poll authority said that over 79,000 complaints have been received via the app since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls and over 99 percent of those have already been resolved.

More than 99 per cent of the complaints received on the C-Vigil App have been resolved and close to 89 per cent of those were resolved within 100 minutes, the poll panel said.

Giving details, EC said that nearly 73 percent of the total complaints received (over 58,500 complaints), were against illegal hoardings and banners, adding that 1,400 complaints received pertained to money, gifts and liquor distribution.

Of the 535 complaints received for display of firearms and intimidation, 529 have been resolved, the poll panel said.

“A total of 1,000 complaints were for campaigning beyond the prohibited period, including those related to the use of speakers beyond the permitted time.”

Earlier this month, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners– Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu– announced the complete schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which will be held in seven phases over a period around 2 months, beginning with the first phase on April 1 and ending on June 1.

Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

At the March 16 presser, CEC Kumar had urged citizens to be vigilant and use the app to report Model Code of Conduct violations and distribution of any kind of inducements among voters.

