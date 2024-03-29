Pakistan National Day Celebrated With Hope For Peace In Delhi

The celebration took place just before Iftar, adding a special significance to the evening as people from diverse backgrounds shared in the spirit of Ramadan.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In a significant gesture, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrated Pakistan’s National Day within its premises on Thursday, March 28. The celebration commenced with the playing of the national anthems of both India and Pakistan, setting a tone of mutual respect and camaraderie before the formal address by the Charge d’Affaires (CdA), Saad Ahmad Waraich.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with diplomats from various embassies in Delhi and numerous guests from different states of India coming together to mark this occasion.

The celebration took place just before Iftar, adding a special significance to the evening as people from diverse backgrounds shared in the spirit of Ramadan.

Charge d’Affaires (CdA) Saad Ahmed Waraich took the opportunity to address the gathering, reflecting on the complex history of Indo-Pak relations.Ahmed acknowledged the challenges that have historically plagued the relationship between the two neighbors, emphasizing that the cycle of conflict and tension need not be inevitable.

He advocated for a future where both nations could transcend past grievances, envisioning a partnership based on peaceful coexistence, equality, and mutual respect.

Highlighting the importance of enhancing mutual understanding, Ahmed called for addressing and resolving long-standing disputes, notably the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

He stressed that stability and peace in the region could be achieved through sincere and constructive dialogue.

It is pertinent to mention that India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral ties for more than four years following the Pulwama terror attack, as India maintains its stance that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand.

The event underscored the potential for overcoming decades of mistrust, nurturing hopes for a peaceful future between Pakistan and India.







