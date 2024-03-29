Wife Sunita Announces WhatsApp Campaign For Delhi CM, Seeks Support From People

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita in a video message on Friday announced a WhatsApp campaign ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’, seeking support for her husband.



Delhi CM wife Sunita Kejriwal (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, released a video message on Friday (March 29) seeking support for her husband, and launched an online campaign ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad’. Addressing the media, Sunita said “…We are starting a drive from today – Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number…”

Sunita said her husband has challenged the “most corrupt and dictatorial forces” in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers. Issuing a WhatsApp number — 8297324624 — she said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and she will communicate those to him.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement; issues a WhatsApp number for people. She says, “…We are starting a drive from today – Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number…” pic.twitter.com/5Q4EgwMZez — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.







