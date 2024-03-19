Pashupati Paras Resigns as Union Minister After BJP Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Nephew Chirag Paswan’s Party

Breaking News: RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras Resigns As Union Minister

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News: RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras Resigns As Union Minister

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Days after the BJP sealed the seat-sharing deal with Chirag Paswan for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who leads another faction of Lok Janshakti party, has resigned as Union Minister.

“The NDA alliance has been announced. I am grateful to the Prime Minister. My party and I faced injustice. So I am resigning as minister,” Paras was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The development comes after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday announced its seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, giving 17 seats to the BJP, 16 to the JD(U) and five to Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas).







