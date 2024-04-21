Home

PM Modi Makes Veiled Attack At Congress Stalwart Sonia Gandhi, Says ‘Chunav Nahi Jeet Sakte’

PM Modi has taken a dig at Sonia Gandhi and said that she can’t contest elections and that’s why she gets elected from the Rajya Sabha.

Sonia Gandhi and PM Modi File image

New Delhi: In a massive attack at Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi, PM Modi has said that she can’t fight elections and can’t win them either. Without naming her, PM Modi said on Sunday that another Congress leader (Sonia Gandhi) has been elected from Rajasthan to the Rajya Sabha because she can’t contest.

“Manmohan Singh was ill for a long time. But was he ever seen here in Rajasthan? Now Rajasthan has again come to Congress’s aid. Another Congress leader (Sonia Gandhi) has been elected from Rajasthan to the Rajya Sabha. “Jo log chunav nahi lad sakte, jeet sakte (those who can’t contest and win an election) fled the ground and took the Rajya Sabha route,” PM Modi said.

“Congress was in power for 60 years; once they used to win 400 seats, but today they can’t even find candidates for 300 seats. They are paying the price of their wrongdoing. Now they have made an opportunistic alliance in the name of the INDIA bloc which got its wings clipped before it could take flight. The so-called allies are contesting against each other in the states and at least in 25% of seats,” Modi added.

PM Modi Says Nation Punishing Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country is punishing the Congress for its “sins,” and the party that once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election.

“In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong,” Modi said at an election rally in Jalore district. He said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.

“The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today, the country is angry with Congress and is punishing it for these sins.

“The Congress party is itself to blame for its present condition … The party that once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats on its own,” he said.

Modi was addressing a public meeting in Bhinmal, Jalore district, in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The first phase of polling for 12 seats was held on April 19 and the remaining 13 will go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

