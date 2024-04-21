Amit Shah Is A Farmer And Social Worker With Cash Worth Rs 24,000, No Car: Poll Affidavit

Amit Shah, 59, declared assets as he filed his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 19.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(File/ANI)

Amit Shah Assets: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah on Saturday, April 20 submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission of India (ECI) according to which they own assets worth Rs 66 crore.

The 59-year-old former President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t own a car and has declared assets in cash worth only Rs 24,000 according to the election affidavit as he filed his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 19, reported FPJ.

Amit Shah stated his profession as a farmer and social worker in the affidavit and also disclosed three criminal cases registered against him. As for his sources of income, he has declared his salary as an MP, rental income from properties, agricultural earnings, and income from shares and dividends, adds the report.

Reports say that Amit Shah has disclosed movable assets valued at Rs 20 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 16 crore. His declared jewelry is worth Rs 72 lakh while his wife owns jewelry valued at Rs 1.10 crore.

Sonal Shah owns assets exceeding Rs 31 crore, comprising movable assets valued at Rs 22.46 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 9 crore.

Amit Shah earned Rs 75.09 lakh in 2022-23 while his wife Sonal Shah earned Rs 39.54 lakh. Around 57% of their total assets are reportedly held in stocks.

According to ET, the latest submission by Amit Shah states that his total assets have more than doubled from the time he filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 when he declared assets worth Rs 30.49 which are now valued at more than Rs 65 crore.

(With agency inputs)







