PM Modi Says Powerful Testament to

Sudha Murthy Nominated For Rajya Sabha: PM Modi said Sudha Murthy’s presence in the Rajya Sabha exemplifies the strength and potential of women in shaping the country’s destiny.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Sudha Murthy Has Been Nominated For Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that author Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Taking to X, PM Modi said he is delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murthy Ji to the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi went on to add that Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.

PM Modi also said that Sudha Murthy’s presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny.

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha MurtyJi to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure,” PM Modi said on X.

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Notably, Sudha Murthy is a Philanthropist, and Chairperson of The Murty Trust. She has authored many motivational books for young readers.

The well-known author has contributed to English and Kannada literature and had retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021.

She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contributions in the field of social work

In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri. Murty is married to co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.







