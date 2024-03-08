Watch: PM Modi Talks About Viral Tiger Video, Reiterates Cleanliness Mantra To Youth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday. While addressing the gathering, he gave an example of a recently went viral video of a tiger, who picked up a plastic bottle from a waterhole in a forest and discarded it other side, to convey the message of the cleanliness drive and to send a loud and clear message about the importance of keeping nature clean. He also urged the creators to use these kinds of videos to spread awareness of swachh bharat mission etc among the people.

“You are all very well aware of the Swachh Bharat program. I saw a reel recently, where a tiger is going to drink water but he sees a plastic bottle in it. The tiger picks up the bottle from there and goes on to put it somewhere else. ‘Iska matlab hai Modi kis kis se baat pohochata hai, you understand it right,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever ‘National Creators Award’, Prime Minister Modi says “You are all very well aware of the Swachh Bharat program. I saw a reel recently, where a tiger is going to drink water but he sees a plastic bottle in it. The tiger picks up the bottle from… pic.twitter.com/SfGH1mDvLi — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024







