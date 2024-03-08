NationalPolitics

‘Iss Chunav Mein Bhi Safai…’: PM Modi’s Cheeky Jibe At Opposition During National Creators Award

The PM was presenting the National Creators Award across 20 categories, acknowledging the contributions of creators in various domains when he made the witty comment.

'Iss Chunav Mein Bhi Safai...': PM Modi's Cheeky Jibe At Opposition During National Creators Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a witty remark at the Opposition during an event that celebrated digital content creators ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. At the event, Malhar Kalambe was honored with the first-ever National Creators Award in the ‘Swachhta Ambassador’ category. Kalambe expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the PM on the ‘safai abhiyan’ initiative. PM Modi, in a light-hearted manner, hinted at a clean sweep in the upcoming polls, stating, “…Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai (In this polls too there is going to be a clean sweep),” the PM told Kalambe. The audience at the Bharat Mandapam venue in the National Capital applauded the PM’s remark.

Modi also shared a jovial moment with Kalambe, advising him to eat properly as he appeared thin. The PM was presenting the National Creators Award across 20 categories, acknowledging the contributions of creators in various domains. The event highlighted the importance of digital content creators and their role in society.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Kalambe’s dedication to promoting cleanliness was recognized and appreciated by the PM, showcasing the significance of initiatives like the ‘safai abhiyan’. The exchange between Modi and Kalambe was a blend of humor and encouragement, reflecting the positive spirit of the event.

The National Creators Award serves as a platform to honor individuals who excel in their respective fields and contribute to the digital landscape. PM Modi’s interaction with Kalambe not only added a light-hearted touch to the event but also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts towards societal welfare.

The event showcased the government’s appreciation for innovative content creators and their impact on shaping public discourse. Through such initiatives, the government aims to inspire creativity and recognize individuals who drive positive change through their work.






