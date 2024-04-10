PM Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Wednesday ahead of the general elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To hold Election Campaigns In Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Today

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections just weeks away, star campaigners from all political parties are aggressively campaigning in major constituencies. The BJP has also intensified its campaign and political rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Wednesday to address several public rallies. Notably, his poll campaign in these states comes ten days ahead of polling for the first phase of the general elections.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister held a massive road show in Chennai and today he is set to campaign in Vellore.

POM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Vellore to support two partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)–Pattali Makkal Kachi’s Dharmapuri candidate Soumya Anbumani as well as the New Justice Party’s Vellore candidate AC Shanmugam, who is contesting on the BJP symbol.

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats.

DMK, which is contesting 22 seats, leads an eight-party alliance that includes the Congress, which is contesting 9 seats; the CPI(M) and the CPI that are contesting 2 seats each; the Indian Muslim League, which has fielded a lone candidate; the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which is contesting 2 seats, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has fielded a lone candidate; and the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), whose candidate will contest on the DMK symbol.

AIADMK, which is leading an alliance of four parties in the Lok Sabha, will contest 34 seats while its partners Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam will contest 5, the Puthiya Tamilagam and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) one each. However, the latter two parties will contest the polls on the AIADMK symbol.

BJP, which is contesting 23 seats, will go into the polls with nine other partners; including the Pattali Makkal Katchi on 10 seats, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) on 3 seats, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent; Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMU), headed by TTV Dhinakaran, on 2 seats, and the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam on one seat each. The latter three parties are contesting under BJP’s banner.

After finishing his rally in Vellore, PM Modi will visit Maharashtra’s Ramtek constituency to support Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Raju Parwe.

With 48 places in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra ranks as the second-largest state following Uttar Pradesh. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the combined forces of BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena claimed victory, clinching 23 out of the 25 seats they sought. Looking to the future, the electoral battle for Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha places is set to unfurl in five rounds on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

