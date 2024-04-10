India Elected To Key UN Bodies; Jagjit Pavadia Secures 3rd Term At International Narcotics Control Board

Jagjit Pavadia was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) by secret ballot for the third term for five years from March 2025-2030.

United Nations: India has been elected to several key bodies at the United Nations, including a significant victory by its nominee Jagjit Pavadia who was re-elected for a third term to the International Narcotics Control Board after garnering the highest number of votes.

Pavadia was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) by secret ballot for the third term for five years from March 2025-2030, getting the highest number of votes in the highly competitive election.

India was also elected by acclamation to the Commission on the Status of Women for the term 2025-2029; Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund for the term 2025-2027; Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Office for Project Services for 2025-2027.

It was also elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for the 2025-2027 term and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme for the 2025-2027 term.

“India remains steadfast in its commitment to actively engage in the discourse within these UN bodies, upholding the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — the world is one family,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said in a post on X.

She said this guiding philosophy “underscores our dedication to contributing constructively and collaboratively to global deliberations, fostering a spirit of unity and shared responsibility for the betterment of all.”

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held elections to fill vacancies in 17 of its subsidiary bodies on Tuesday. These vacancies were filled through election by acclamation, secret ballot and nomination.

“Today, a significant triumph for India at the UN, clinching a prestigious re-election to the International Narcotics Control Board for 2025-2030 and earning seats across several key UN bodies,” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said on X.

“India will continue, as always, to actively contribute towards deliberations in these bodies in keeping with our overall philosophy of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’,” the Indian Mission said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said in a post on X that Pavadia, India’s nominee, has been re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board at elections held in New York, for the term 2025-2030.

He noted that India secured the highest number of votes amongst all elected member states to the Board. “Good work,” he said, lauding the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and the team at the Ministry of External Affairs.

India secured 41 votes out of the 53 voting members of the ECOSOC, the highest amongst all winning member states. With 41 votes, Pavadia secured a convincing win in the tough election with the candidate coming in second garnering 30 votes.

The election was highly competitive given that there were 24 candidates for five seats.

“The Permanent Mission of India thanks all the member states for their valuable support and the trust they have placed on India’s nominee,” the mission said in a press release.

Pavadia has been a member of the International Narcotics Control Board since 2015. She was re-elected by the Council for a five-year term from 2020 to 2025 in May 2019. She had served as President of the Board in 2021-2022.

Born in 1954, Pavadia has held several senior positions in the Indian Revenue Service for 35 years in the Government of India, including Narcotics Commissioner of India, Central Bureau of Narcotics (2006-2012); Commissioner, Legal Affairs (2001-2005) and Chief Vigilance Officer, Power Finance Corporation (1996-2001) among others.

Established in 1968, the INCB is the independent and quasi-judicial monitoring body for the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions.

It consists of 13 members who are elected by the Economic and Social Council and who serve in their personal capacity, not as government representatives. Three members with medical, pharmacological or pharmaceutical experience are elected from a list of persons nominated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and 10 members are elected from a list of persons nominated by Governments.

According to information about its mandate on its website, INCB endeavours, in cooperation with Governments, to ensure that adequate supplies of drugs are available for medical and scientific uses and that the diversion of drugs from licit sources to illicit channels does not occur.

INCB also monitors Governments’ control over chemicals used in the illicit manufacture of drugs and assists them in preventing the diversion of those chemicals into illicit traffic, it said.

The 54-member ECOSOC is one of the six main organs of the United Nations and deals with economic, social, cultural and health matters as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms.

