PM Points Out Benefits Of Electing Mazboot Modi Sarkar In Rishikesh Rally

He hit out at previous Congress regimes for not upgrading infrastructure on the country’s borders and not even equipping forces with basics including bullet-proof jackets.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

‘Ghar Ghus Ke Mara’: PM Modi Points Out Benefits Of Electing ‘Mazboot Modi Sarkar’ In Rishikesh Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the contrast between ‘weak’ Congress governments and the ‘strong’ BJP-led government in terms of border infrastructure and national security. Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Hrishikesh, the PM said under the ‘mazboot Modi sarkar,’ security forces are effectively eliminating terrorists on their own turf, ensuring a robust national security framework. Modi emphasized the proactive approach of the current government, stating, “Terrorists ko ghar mein ghus ke maara (terrorists were eliminated in their own homes).”

He hit out at previous Congress regimes for not upgrading infrastructure on the country’s borders and not even equipping forces with basics including bullet-proof jackets. “Unlike Congress regimes, the country’s borders are fortified today, our soldiers have bullet-proof jackets and modern infrastructure and long tunnels are being built along the frontiers, all across the country,” PM Modi said while adding that today, modern arsenal and warfare equipment are being made in the country itself.

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, PM Modi says, “Today, there is a strong government in the country. Under this ‘mazboot Modi sarkar, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai’. Whenever we have had a weak government in the country our enemies… pic.twitter.com/DwSO2iokv8 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Modi also highlighted the major decisions taken by his government emphasising that it was under the NDA regime that Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir. “The Indian tricolour has become a guarantee of security even in the war zone. After seven decades, Article 370 was scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir and a law was made against triple talaq. It was our strong government which ensured 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and the poor of the general category also got 10 per cent reservation,” the PM said.







