President of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Smaranananda Passes Away At 95, PM Modi Offers Condolences

"Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm," the statement read.

New Delhi: President of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Smaranananda passed away at the age of 95 due to old age ailments on Tuesday night. “Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm,” the statement read.

He became the 16th president of the order in 2017, the RK Mission said in a statement.

The monk was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences On Swami Smaranananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolences on the passing away of Swami Smaranananda. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations.”

“I had a very close relation with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti,” he added.






