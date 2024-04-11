Home

News

‘Ek Jhatke Mein Gareebi Ko Mita Denge’: Rahul Gandhi Promises Rs 1 Lakh To One Woman of Every Poor Household

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are about protecting the country’s Constitution and democracy, the former Congress chief said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a public rally in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh where he promised Rs 1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman of every poor household in the country. “The Congress Government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman of every poor household in the country. If you are below the poverty line then every year, Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per month) khatakhat khatakhat aata rahega aur ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge,” the Congress leader said.

In another rally earlier today in Bikaner, Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre, saying farmers are asking for a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, youngsters are seeking employment, women want relief from inflation, but no one is listening.

#WATCH | Anupgarh, Rajasthan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “…The Congress Government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman of every poor household in the country…If you are below the poverty line then every year, Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per… pic.twitter.com/6KMuvcwz10 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are about protecting the country’s Constitution and democracy, the former Congress chief said. “It is an election of the backwards, Dalits, tribals and poor people in the general category,” he said, addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

Gandhi said the bank accounts of the Congress have been frozen.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has taken money from big industrialists through electoral bonds, he claimed, adding that the upcoming election is a battle between the country’s poor people and 22-25 billionaires.

“Farmers are saying give us MSP, youngsters are saying give us employment, women are saying save us from inflation, but no one is listening,” Gandhi said at the rally organised in support of Congress candidates Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the two biggest issues in the country right now are unemployment and inflation, but these are not being raised by the media.

Gandhi highlighted the promises made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto and said all of those will be honoured as soon as the party comes to power.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waived the loans of 15-20 industrialists. “That money could have been used to pay MGNREGA wages for 24 years,” Gandhi said.







