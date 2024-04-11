PM Modi Interacts With India

PM Modi interacted with the top gaming minds in India in a video released by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

PM Modi interacts with gamers (Image: BJP Video grab)

New Delhi: Amid the busy schedule of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun interaction with India’s top gamers, where he was seen having serious and fun conversations with the young gamers. In a promo video on the official YouTube channel of PM Modi, the Prime Minister asked creators, “Does the gaming field provide enough opportunities for girls?”

Responding to this, Payal Dhare, the only woman gamer present at the table, responded, “When I started, I used to get 100 to 200 messages from many girls who said that they began creating content after watching me”.

“Girls are coming forward in tech and gaming fields in India,” she added.

Apart from this, PM Modi also discussed the gaming vs. gambling issue and asked the gamers if they needed to make such difficult choices. Responding to the technical aspect of the question, Animesh Agrawal was seen saying in the video, “Sir, it is high time that we should differentiate between RMG and skill-based gaming.”

TEASER: PM Modi ‘OP’ meets the masters of the INDIAN GAMING WORLD! Watch your young at heart PM Shri @narendramodi interact with India’s top gamers and try his hand at several of these PC & VR games! 👇 pic.twitter.com/D1nXM7CZ2y — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2024

Apart from Dhare, creators like Mithilesh Patankar, Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht and others met PM Modi and discussed the rise of the e-gaming industry, the aspirations of youth and many more. In an Instagram post, Agarwal and Patankar, wrote, “We recently had an insightful discussion with the Prime Minister about the esports industry. His vision is set to revolutionise gaming in India.”.

The full episode will air on April 13 at 9.30 AM on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel. Last month, the creators and influencers’ community hailed PM Modi, calling him the creator of ‘New Bharat’ and the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ during the National Creators’ Awards in New Delhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a ‘gaming interaction’ and played PC and VR games with top Indian gamers like Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar,” BJP IT Department Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

