Rahul Gandhi’s Helicopter Checked By EC Officials in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris, Congress Cries Foul

Nilgiris: Election officials here on Monday conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. As per news agency PTI report, The flying squad officials conducted the search after the helicopter landed here, police said. Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala’s Wayanad, where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meeting.

Gandhi is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a successive term. Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of imposing the idea of “one leader in the country” and said it was an “insult” to the people of the nation.

VIDEO | Visuals of Election Commission officials carrying out searches in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s chopper after he reaches Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/N86WzFbjcp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2024

India is like a bouquet of flowers and each one has to be respected because it promotes the beauty of entire bouquet, the Wayanad MP said. “This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian,” he said. Gandhi was addressing party workers and voters in this high range constituency after a massive road show as part of his election campaign.

Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Polling in Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.

