More Jail Nights To Kejriwal As Supreme Court Issues Notice To ED, Next Hearing On April 29

The Supreme Court ordered Enforcement Directorate (ED) to response in a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest in the excise policy case. The court asked ED to response before April 24. Next hearing will be on April 29.

New Delhi: In the latest development in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Supreme Court on Monday re-scheduled a petition against his arrest pending the Enforcement Directorate’s response. The Apex Court gave two weeks to the Central Agency to come with a response to CM Kejriwal’s plea.

Supreme Court asks ED to file its response on or before April 24. Supreme Court posts the plea of Kejriwal on the week commencing from April 29. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal tells the Supreme Court that the arrest was made to disable him from… https://t.co/ngPlXoH0zb — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

The Top Court has asked the ED to file its response on or before April 24, and a rejoinder by April 27. The matter will be heard on April 29 again.

Earlier On April 15, Delhi High Court rejected he CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency, stating it is “possession of enough material” to arrest him.

Notably, the Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Delhi Chief Minister has expressed his disquiet regarding the timing of his apprehension under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), openly critiquing it as “unlawful.” He intriguingly highlighted that his detainment coincided with the election period, specifically post the release of the 2024 General Elections’ itinerary.

Kejriwal is facing allegations from the ED for being the central suspect and chief instigator in the Delhi excise conspiracy. It’s being claimed that the money acquired illicitly through alterations in excise laws were funneled into AAP’s electoral campaign in Goa.

Bhagwant Mann, the current Chief Minister of Punjab, paid a visit to Kejriwal in Tihar. Expressing his concerns, Mann rebuked the poor treatment of Kejriwal in jail, emphasizing he is confined like a felon without proper amenities, when, in reality, he hasn’t committed any grave crime.







