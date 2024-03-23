Rajnath Singh To Visit Siachen Tomorrow To Celebrate Holi With Military Personnel

Holi will be celebrated from March 24-25.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he will visit the Siachen area, which is the world’s highest battlefield, on March 24 and celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there.

Rajnath Singh posted on X: “Tomorrow, 24th March, I shall be in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there.”

The Siachen Glacier at a height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

The entire Siachen Glacier, with all major passes, has been under the administration of India as part of the union territory of Ladakh, located in the Kashmir region since 1984 while Pakistan maintains a territorial claim over the Siachen Glacier and controls the region west of Saltoro Ridge, lying west of the glacier, with Pakistani posts located 1 km below more than 100 Indian posts on the ridge.







