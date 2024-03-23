SAI International Residential School (SIRS) Champions Trophy Season 3 concludes with a thrilling finale

SAI International Residential School (SIRS) successfully concluded the highly anticipated 3rd edition of the SIRS Champions Trophy on 22nd March’24 at its premises in Cuttack. The grand finale of the tournament saw an electrifying clash between Kohli Warriors and Sehwag Swaggers, with Sehwag Swaggers emerging victorious after a gripping battle on the cricket field.

The tournament, which commenced with a captivating auction ceremony on 9th March, unfolded over twelve days of intense competition, running from 11th to 22nd March’24. Throughout the event, all participating teams exhibited sportsmanship and skill, making their respective owners proud with their stellar performances.

The best players from each team in SIRS Champions Trophy Season 3 were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the tournament. Among them were Nihar Atal from Ganguly Gang, Krishi Hemanta Singh from Sachin Smashers, Yuvraj Jangyaswaroop from Dhoni Devils, Askand Singh from Dravid Dodgers, Ritesh Nayak from Kohli Warriors, and Abbhas S. Sultaniya from Sehwag Swaggers.

The road to the grand finale witnessed intense semifinal clashes, with Kohli Warriors defeating Dravid Dodgers by 8 wickets and Sehwag Swaggers triumphing over Ganguly Gang by 9 wickets.

The grand finale was a spectacle to behold, marked by an array of pre-match festivities and ceremonies that added to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event. From the unveiling of the YouTube thumbnail to the traditional ritual of honoring the chief guest – Basant Mohanty (Indian cricket player), every moment was precious.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Once the game started, each over brought more tension and excitement. The first innings concluded with a thrilling finish, leading to a dynamic video innings break featuring a flash mob performance. The second innings kicked off with renewed vigor, setting the stage for a captivating finale. This thrilling encounter not only showcased athletic prowess but also fostered teamwork and sportsmanship among the participants and the big, happy and encouraging audience. As the final inning concluded with a breathtaking video, player interviews provided insights into the highs and lows of the game. The ultimate point table was revealed, followed by the introduction and address of the esteemed chief guest – Basant Mohanty.

Cricketer Basant Mohanty expressed, “Attending the grand finale of the SIRS Champions Trophy was truly remarkable for me. Witnessing the passion for cricket among the children was a delight. My heartiest congratulations to all the teams and players who showcased their talent and sportsmanship throughout this journey. Remember, it’s not just about winning or losing, but the spirit with which we play the game that truly matters.”

The climax of the event was the award distribution ceremony, culminating in the champions lifting the trophy amidst a spectacular cracker show. A memento was presented to the chief guest as a token of gratitude by Shri Amitabh Agnihotri,Headmaster, SIRS; Shri Arbinda Das, Director, Administration, SAI International Education Group and Shri Dipak Somani, Director Operations SIRS.

After the grand finale, Dr. Silpi Sahoo said, “As the IPL kicks off, we’ve just concluded the SIRS Champions Trophy with great enthusiasm. It’s heartening to witness the fervor among our students for this tournament. Each match has been thoroughly enjoyed, thanks to the outstanding efforts of the teams and their mentors. Congratulations to all involved! We eagerly anticipate future editions of this tournament to sustain the motivation and excitement among our students.”