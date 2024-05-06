Home

Big Names That Will Fight It Out During Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Elections Tomorrow

The voting will be held for 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories.

Phase 3 Top Guns: India will be voting for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 tomorrow, May 7, Tuesday. The voting will be held for 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories.

These are Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

The Big Players

The prominent names contesting in this phase include Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Supriya Sule and her cousin Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra from Baramati, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Shivraj Chouhan from Vidisha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Parshottam Rupala, CR Patil, Mansukh Mandaviya, Basavaraj Bommai, Narayan Rane, Digvijaya Singh, Badruddin Ajmal, and Shripad Naik.

Phase Wise Break Up

First Phase: April 19

Second Phase: April 26

Third Phase: May 7

Fourth Phase: May 13

Fifth Phase: May 20

Sixth Phase: May 25

Seventh Phase: June 1

Counting of votes and the announcement of the Lok Sabha election 2024 results: June 4







