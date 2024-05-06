Home

‘PM Modi Stopped World War III; Putin, Ukraine Look Up To Him For Guidance’: Kangana Ranaut At Poll Rally | WATCH

Kangana Ranaut claimed Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the people of Ukraine look up up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guidance.

Kangana Ranaut addresses during a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh (Screengrab/X)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor-turned politician and BJP’s candidate for Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Kangana Ranaut, has claimed that top world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the people of Ukraine “look up” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “guidance” and he (Modi) is the reason that a third World War has not occured yet.

“From Vladimir Putin to the people of Ukraine, they keep looking up to him (Modi) to provide them with guidance. And, perhaps this is a reason why World War III has not happened,” Kangana claimed while addressing poll rally recently.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The ‘Tejas’ actor asserted that PM Modi openly speaks in favour of world peace, and claimed “we have never seen the image of India that we have today.”

“Do we still need to think who we should vote for?” she asked.

Tejasvi or Tejashwi?

Meanwhile, Ranaut made a blatant gaffe at another election rally on Friday, mistaking her own party colleague Tejasvi Surya for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing a gathering in the Sundernagar area of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Friday, Ranaut — the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat — while referring to the INDIA bloc, said the opposition alliance is full of “spoiled princes”.

“Bigde hue shehzadon ke ek party hai, chahe woh Rahul Gandhi ho jayen, jinhe chand mein aaloo ugane ho; Tejasvi Surya ho jayen, jo apni gunda-gardi karte hai, machli uchal uchal ke khate hai (There is a party of spoiled princes like Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the moon or Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and shows off while eating fish)…,” Kangana said while apparently targeting former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, but mistakenly naming BJP’s Bangalore South MP and candidate Tejasvi Surya.

Kangana’s faux pas became the fuel for humorous memes and jokes on social media as netizens poked fun at her for her ‘slip of tongue’. The blooper also triggered a response from Yadav on X.

