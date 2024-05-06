Home

Haryana Boy, 22, Fatally Stabbed During Scuffle Between Indian Students In Australia; Cops Search For 2 Indian-Origin Brothers

Navjeet Sandhu, 22, was fatally stabbed with a knife by a fellow Indian student when he attempted to intervene in a fight between some Indian students in Melbourne, Australia.

The Victoria Police in Melbourne, Australia are searching for two Indian-origin brothers in connection with the murder of, Navjeet Sandhu, a 22-year-old MTech student from Karnal, Haryana, who was stabbed to death during a heated altercation between a group of Indian students over house rent.

According to the victim’s uncle, Yashvir, in Haryana’s Karnal district, Navjeet was fatally stabbed with a knife by a fellow Indian student when he attempted to intervene in a fight between some Indian students over some rent issue.

“Navjeet’s friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouts and saw there was a scuffle. When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife,” Yashvir said, adding that the accused also hails from Karnal.

Yashvir, an Army serviceman set to retire in July this year, also revealed that Navjeet’s friend, whom he was accompanying, also sustained injuries in the incident.

“The family received the devastating news on early Sunday morning. Our entire clan is in a state of shock. He (Navjeet) was a brilliant student and was planning to come home in July and join the family for vacations,” the uncle of the deceased victim said.

Yashvir said that Navjeet Navjeet had moved to Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago and his father, a farmer, had sold one-and-half acres of their land to fund his education.

“We urge the Government of India to help us to bring the body as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police said their Homicide Squad detectives are releasing details and images of two men they are searching for following a stabbing in Ormond in Melbourne’s south-east.

A search is currently underway for brothers Abhijeet Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, both of Indian descent, it said.

Abhijeet is 26 years old and described as being 170cm tall with a solid build and black hair, while his brother, Gartan is 27 years old and is also described as being 170cm tall with a solid build and black hair.

The accused brothers are believed to be travelling in a stolen 2014 white Toyota Camry sedan and the pair was last seen in the Ormond area in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after the incident occurred, said the police.

Emergency services were called to a residential property at about 1 am on Sunday, following reports of a dispute, the statement said.

Upon arrival, two men were located with stab wounds.

Victoria Police, however, did not identify the victims.

It is understood two other men fled the scene following the incident and police are continuing to search for the pair.

It’s believed the parties involved in the incident were known to each other and police are still working to establish the cause of the dispute, the police statement said.

Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who knows the current whereabouts of the two men, it said.

(With PTI inputs)







