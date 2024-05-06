2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer Report Named Whatfix a Customers’ Choice for Digital Adoption Platforms

Whatfix, the global digital adoption platforms (DAP) leader, has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner report. This distinction placed Whatfix in the top-right section of Peer Insights Quadrant, the only DAP vendor that received this recognition.

Gartner Voice of the Customer – DAP

According to 52 Gartner Peer Insights reviews, the most in its category, half of Whatfix’s reviews came from companies with $1B+ in annual revenue, reflecting feedback from the worlds largest enterprises, including:

Global insurance carrier with $30B+ in annual revenue stated, “Whatfix is a great digital platform to integrate with systems new associates are not familiar with. It helps to improve the speed to their proficiency and gives them confidence on the phone with customers.”

Enterprise bank with $3B+ to $10B in annual revenue said, “Overall, its been a great experience with Whatfix. Theyve worked quickly to resolve any questions or requests, and our users have received immense value from the product.”

A manufacturing company with $1B+ to $3B in annual revenue said, “I have been extremely satisfied since day 1. Whatfix is the best partner I have ever worked with. The level of professionalism, customer orientation, and future focus is on Champions League level.”

Reviewers consistently praised Whatfix with high ratings, spanning across product capabilities (4.6/5), support (4.7/5), sales experience (4.5/5), and Integration & deployment experience (4.5/5). Whatfix is the most reviewed company in its category across global deployment regions, with 56% of reviews originating from North America, 27% from EMEA, and 17% from the Asia Pacific region.

Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-founder of Whatfix said, “We believe these direct reviews from our customers validate that customer delight is core to our operations. With over 50% of our product roadmap driven by customer feedback, our focus on product excellence and innovation sets us apart. Over the past seven years of exponential growth, we’ve launched numerous exclusive initiatives like value engineering, value realization, customer enablement, and regional customer consulting and support in the US, Europe, India, and many more regions to enhance customer business outcomes and ROI on tech investments. Thanks to all our customers for partnering with us on their digital transformation and change management journeys.”

Marisa Garcia, VP of Communications and Product Knowledge at AXS, and Whatfix customer, said, “The biggest benefit that we have had since implementing Whatfix has been an increase in customer satisfaction, and thats what we were going for, so its the best benchmark you can hit.”Garcia continued, “AXS appreciates the dedication and teamwork demonstrated by Whatfix, and their contribution has significantly enhanced the user-friendliness of our application for our customers.”

Over 700 companies trust Whatfix as their digital adoption platform, including 79 Fortune 500 companies such as Aramark, Arrow Electronics, AutoZone, Avnet, Beacon Building Products, Becton Dickinson, Cisco, Genuine Parts Company, Kyndryl, ManpowerGroup, Microsoft, Olam, Schneider Electric, UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Whatfix has achieved a top decile year-on-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for two consecutive years. It has launched four new products in this timeframe: Whatfix Desktop, Product Analytics, Enterprise Insights, and Mirror. Whatfix combines digital adoption functionality with GenAI to drive the userization of technology, making technology user-savvy. It has secured five patents from the US Patent Office, with another 12 pending. It boasts exceptional customer satisfaction metrics, including a B2B SaaS net promoter score (NPS) of 47 and a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) average of 99.8%.

The Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews to create an aggregate client perspective that complements its expert research for technology decision makers. Whatfix has demonstrated its commitment to exceptional customer experience with a 4.5/5 rating on the Gartner Peer site and being named a Leader in numerous analyst reports, including the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DAP 2024 Vendor Assessment and the Workplace Employee Experience Management (WEEM) Platforms PEAK Matrix by the Everest Group in 2023.

You can read the 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Digital Adoption Platforms report here.

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere, to have scalable success with the technology they use every day, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix’s Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has seven offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments.

