Ibiza the Fern Resort & Spa, Kolkata is all set to gear up for a Green Holi

Holi or Dol Purnima as it is widely known in Bengal, is knocking at the doors of festival loving revellers. The festival of colors and joy, is a great leveller in Indian culture that draws people of all strata on the same pedestal on this occasion.

Celebrate the majestic festivity amid the nature’s bounty at the Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa, Kolkata. The resort is is all set for a Holi celebration that promises to be bigger and better than ever before this long weekend! The resort is extra cautious about using organic colour and minimum wastage of water to make this holi a sustainable festivity.

The resort will be adorned with vivid hues of Holi colors and decorations, making it a perfect getaway for friends and family, exclusive package for daylong festivities with holi residential offer. Guests can indulge in traditional Holi delicacies while playing colorful party games. With live performances by renowned artists lined up, this is sure to be an unforgettable experience!

Special Arrangements like:

Disco, Tree Plantation Workshop, Bird Watching, Numerous Activities for Adults & Kids

Holi Party (1 pm – 4 pm): Themed Decor , Selfie Zone, Unlimited Gulal, Unlimited Lassi & Thandai , Chaat Counter, Golgappa Counter ,Pulsating DJ, Pottery Artist, Nail Paint Artist, numerous games and many more.

“We invite everyone to join us at Ibiza The fern Resort & Spa, Kolkata for celebrating the Green Holi here. We have arranged organic colour, thandai, Holi special desserts for the revellers and our guests here. We at Ibiza give our guests an opportunity to add more colour amid greenery in a sustainable manner. Let there be less water use and the celebration in a organic way. We have made arrangement for guests to enjoy this holi on Monday. There are adequate arrangements of amenites iike spa, discotheque and swimming pool that guests can explore. Set against the backdrop of the serene lake and verdant lawns, this is a photographer’s paradise”,

About Ibiza: Located at a distance of 25 km from city centre and an hour pleasant drive from South Kolkata, Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa is a serene getaway away from the hustle bustle of the city where one can have his day in the sun. Replete in greenery around, Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa is the architectural marvel where one can relax and rejuvenate

Spread over 15 Lush green acres, Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa Kolkata is an offering in a league of its own being part of the magnificent Merlin Greens. Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa Kolkata developed with Spanish theme, the Resort marries natural landscape with unbeatable indoor activities and outdoor activities and adventure, full of fun. The facilities of Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa Kolkata comprises 115 rooms, banquet halls, conference centres, a plethora of indoor games activities, a large splendid swimming pool amidst the greens, beautiful landscaped lawns, a relaxing and rejuvenating spa ,old world cottages different styles of Guest rooms, multicuisine restaurants,a sports themed bar , a discotheque with bar for the guests to unwind and to let their hair down and outdoor activities like no other, combined with the comfort, are certainly unmatched

Soak in the heavenly beauty of colourful water lillies and drooping leaves from the trees beside the serene lake. Enhance your adventure quotient by engaging in rock climbing. Kids can try out adventure activities galore like bassoon chair, burma bridge,tight rope walking. Revel in the warm hospitality of cottages , Villas and plush rooms . Gorge on the elaborate buffet spread during lunch, dinner and breakfast much to the gastronomic delight.

Direction : The resort is near Amtala , which is 11 km from IIM joka, about 1 kilometer after Amtala crossing on Main Diamond Harbour Road.