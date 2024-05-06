G Square Organizes ‘Drops of Hope’ Blood Donation Drive, Garners Massive Turnout

G Square, South Indias leading plot promoter, recently organized the “G Square Drops of Hope” initiative, a blood donation drive. The initiative was organized in honor of the birthday of G Squares Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam in G Square Beachwalk, Neelankarai.

G Square Employees participating in the Drops of Hope Campaign

The real estate company organized the blood donation drive in collaboration with The Madras Voluntary Blood Bureau and has planned to donate the collected blood to the Hindu Medical Mission Hospital. This remarkable initiative witnessed the active participation of 100+ G Square employees and people from the public.

Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the “Drops of Hope” initiative, stating, “At G Square, we believe in making meaningful contributions to society beyond our business endeavors. The G Square Drops of Hope initiative is a reflection of our commitment to social responsibility and our desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others. I am extremely elated to see that an initiative like this, organized on my birthday has received such an overwhelming response, participation and reception. We are actually planning to make this initiative an annual event such that many of those in need of blood can benefit from the same. I would like to personally express my gratitude to all the donors for their blood donation, which might just be crucial in saving someone’s life.”

The “G Square Drops of Hope” aims to address the critical need for blood donations within the city and help save lives in our community. The inaugural drive which was conducted just for G Square employees within the organization saw a massive number of participants which prompted the event to be extended to open for the public.

About G Square

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com.