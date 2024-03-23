IIT Kharagpur partners with Jindal Stainless to execute R&D projects

India’s premier educational institution IIT Kharagpur signed an MoU with Jindal Stainless, the country’s largest stainless steel manufacturer, marking a pivotal moment in the advancement of metallurgical research and development. In a bid to foster industry-academy collaboration, Jindal Stainless and IIT Kharagpur will work together on metallurgical projects, such as process optimisation, materials characterisation, and primary alloy production. This strategic alliance signifies a significant step forward in metallurgy, promising ground-breaking advancements and fostering a culture of innovation, as both organisations leverage their strengths to drive meaningful progress and contribute to the industry’s growth.

Director, IIT, Kharagpur, Prof Virendra K Tewari said, “This MoU with Jindal Stainless adds another milestone to industry-academia collaboration. By combining the academic expertise of IIT Kharagpur with Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless manufacturer, we aim to address pressing challenges and unlock new opportunities in the field of metallurgy. IIT KGP is suitably poised to offer technical and operational solutions. Together, we envision pushing the boundaries of innovation, fostering transformative solutions, and nurturing a new era of excellence in stainless steel technology promoting Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under Vikshit Bharat 2047. This MoU with industry experts will affirm India’s position in global manufacturing industry and contribute to the vision and mission of IIT Kharagpur and the country at large.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said, “We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with one of India’s oldest and leading education institutes, IIT Kharagpur. This partnership will enable us to harness cutting-edge research in metallurgy and translate it into tangible solutions that benefit the industry and society at large. The MoU is a testament to our commitment to shaping the trajectory of stainless steel technology and making substantial strides in the industry, contributing to our collective pursuit of an atmanirbhar India.”

Director, IIT Kharagpur, Prof Virendra K Tewari; Dean, R&D, Prof Rintu Banerjee; Dean BTBS & HOD, Dept. of Metallurgy, Prof Shiv Brat Singh; and Prof Manas Paliwal from the Dept of Metallurgy at IIT Kharagpur were in attendance at the signing ceremony that took place at the IIT Kharagpur campus. Jindal Stainless’ Jajpur Unit Head, Mr Deepak Agrawal; Business Head (Phase-I) & Chief Metallurgist, Mr Awanindra K Singh; and Head, R&D, Mr Daitari Kamila were also present on the occasion. The meeting was virtually attended CHRO, Jindal Stainless, Mr Sushil Baveja.

Under the terms of the MoU, IIT Kharagpur will provide technical consultancy and engage in academic and industrial research to enhance productivity and process improvement at Jindal Stainless Limited. They will conduct lab-scale experiments, facilitate material characterisation techniques, and support modelling and simulation studies, emphasising the importance of waste reduction, recycling, and water conservation for sustainable metallurgical practices.