ILPA Unveils Fashion Spectacle: 2024 Extravaganza Set to Dazzle

The Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA), announces the curtain raiser of Leather Fashion Xtravaganza 2024, a premier showcase of cutting-edge leather products, which captivated fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. This extravagant event promised to be a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation, and style, curated by the esteemed members of ILPA.

The curtain raiser for the Leather Fashion Xtravaganza 2024 offered a unique opportunity for attendees to witness firsthand the pinnacle of leather fashion, as well as to engage with industry leaders and visionaries.

In the esteemed presence of Mr. Arjun Mukund Kulkarni, President of ILPA, along with Mr. Rajarshi Dey and Mr. Md Azhar, Vice Presidents of ILPA, and Jagdish K. Gulati, Chairman of the ILPA Fashion Show Committee, the press meet promised to be an insightful and enriching experience for all participants.

ILPA took pride in its partnerships with renowned foreign companies like Porsche, Gucci, Prada, MARC JACOBS, Clark’s , Zara, Mango, Diesel , Police, Max Mara, Le Tanneur and many others, underscoring the global appeal and quality of Indian leather products. With a mission to impart valuable skill development programs, provide vocational training for economically challenged job aspirants, and enhance knowledge-sharing opportunities for professionals, ILPA stood as a premiere representative body of about 200 manufacturers-exporters of high-quality leather products.

During the event, ILPA’s spokesperson passionately discussed the association’s core mission, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to skill development programs, vocational training initiatives tailored for economically challenged individuals, and fostering knowledge-sharing opportunities for industry professionals. Attendees gained valuable insights into the significant market value and the multitude of employment opportunities generated by the Indian leather industry. ILPA’s dedication to empowering individuals through education and training underscored its pivotal role in driving both economic growth and social development within the leather sector.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“We were thrilled to invite industry professionals, media representatives, and fashion enthusiasts to join us for the curtain raiser and press meet of Leather Fashion Xtravaganza 2024,” remarked Mr. Arjun Mukund Kulkarni, President of ILPA. “This event served as a platform to celebrate the artistry and creativity of our talented designers, as well as to showcase the unmatched quality and durability of Indian leather products.”

Attendees enjoyed an unforgettable celebration of craftsmanship, innovation, and style at Leather Fashion Xtravaganza 2024, where the versatility and timeless appeal of leather took center stage.