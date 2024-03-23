Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the BJP-led Central Government doesn’t allow anyone in the opposition to contest elections.

‘Yes We Are Kingpin..’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reacted to the Enforcement Directorate’s remand of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the BJP Government doesn’t allow anyone in the opposition to contest elections. “According to them (BJP), anyone attempting to challenge the BJP’s power is considered a ‘kingpin’. Yes, we are the kingpin, and we will end their power in 2-4 years, and they (BJP) know this,” he said, while taking a dig at the Central Government.

#WATCH | Delhi: On ED’s remand of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, “Our party has become so big in just ten years and we are in power in 2 states and hence the govt in Delhi and the party will continue to work. Whoever joins the BJP is believed that they… pic.twitter.com/veyJ4dXqse — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Continuing his attack on the Central Government, CM Mann the AAP party will end BJP winning streak in two to four years, adding that the saffron party knows this.

“Our party has become so big in just ten years and we are in power in 2 states and hence the govt in Delhi and the party will continue to work. Whoever joins the BJP is believed that they have been cleaned by the washing machine. Those who are in opposition don’t let them contest elections, is this the biggest democracy in the world?… Whoever trying to end the power of the BJP is a ‘kingpin’ as per them (BJP) and yes we are the kingpin and we will end their power in 2-4 years, and they (BJP) know this. Arvind Kejriwal is a big leader and he will come out soon, maybe in a few days. We have faith in the judiciary. This will be the ‘last nail in the coffin’ moment for the BJP..,” ANI quoted CM Mann as saying.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also reacted on the Delhi CM’s arrest and said that ‘Kejri Neeti’ allows AAP leaders to do such scam which gets them jailed.

“Earlier there was ‘Vidur Neeti’, then came ‘Chanakya Neeti’, and now its time for ‘Kejri Neeti’. Kejri Neeti allows their leaders to do such work which gets them jailed. Then they will run their government from jail… Now they can carry on with their cabinet meetings from prison,” Vij said.

On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “… The Court will decide if Arvind Kejriwal has taken any money or not, I cannot say anything on that… But when a person, especially a CM, is accused of corruption and says that he will run the government from jail and not resign, this indicates a very wrong trend… A person who taught honesty from 2011-14 and claimed that he is a ‘Kattar Imaandar’, is not displaying any basic elements of ethics… If he is honest, then he should resign… Running a government from jail is not legal and practically possible… On the basis of ethics and legalities, he (Arvind Kejriwal) should resign…”

Earlier in the day, Delhi minister Atishi, while addressing a press conference, alleged that the money trail was found in the BJP’s account and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ED to ‘arrest’ BJP national president JP Nadda.

“In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP,” Atishi said.

Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after Kejriwal was produced on Friday following his arrest on Thursday night by the central probe agency.Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, last year the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.







