Registrations for 10th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon Now Open

The 10th edition of Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon hosted by House of Hiranandani will take place on Sunday 11th February, 2024 at Hiranandani Estate. Registrations for Thane’s biggest half marathon have already begun. The marathon will feature 3 race categories such as the challenging Half Marathon (21 km), invigorating Dream Run (10km), and fun run (4km). Over 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the race.

The route for half marathon will cover Hiranandani Estate, Brahmand, Pokhran road, Upvan Lake. The route for dream run will pass through Hiranandani Estate and Brahmand and the fun run will take place within Hiranandani Estate.

Sustainability has been an essential feature of the brand’s functioning for the past four decades. Aligned with the companys core vision and mission, the 10th edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon is intricately designed to echo the values of prioritizing sustainability and the overall well-being of nature.

Last year over 15,000 runners participated in the event propagating the brand’s ‘Rhyme for Earth‘ initiative that aimed at creating awareness towards environmental conservation and sustainable lifestyle. This year being the 10th edition of the marathon, the brand aims at elevating the initiative with its ‘Tomorrow Matters’ campaign to create a better tomorrow for generations to come by aligning its sustainability goals. Through this endeavor, the message of protecting Mother Earth takes center stage, as participants are encouraged to pledge mindfulness towards reducing their carbon footprints.

Mr. Prashin Jhobalia, VP, Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani, “It is an honour to host the 10th edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, the biggest half marathon of Thane. With every year we have evolved and the participation has increased. We began with 8,000 registrations in 2013, last year we crossed 15000 runners and this year we intend to make it special 10th edition by hosting over 20000 runners.

Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon is no longer a race, but has become a movement to attain a goal through community participation. With our ‘Tomorrow Matters‘ campaign, this marathon goes beyond the realm of physical fitness, serving as a dynamic platform to propagate environmental awareness, underscoring House of Hiranandanis unwavering commitment to fostering positive change at both an individual and community level. It aims to propel positive change within our community for a brighter future. We express deep gratitude to the residents and the city of Thane for their unwavering dedication each year and encourage them to register for the event at the earliest.”

Registration for HTHM is now open. Interested individuals can sign up before 31ST January, 2024.

Registration link: stridersevents.in/event-detail.phpevent_id=Ng==